Crypto Royale is a browser-based, free-to-play, play-to-earn game in which players compete for fame, glory and a little profit. Last man standing wins crypto. No up-front investment. No downloads. No signups. Get into a game in 30 seconds and win! The game is purposefully designed to be simple to play yet difficult to master.
Every day 1000+ players congregate on the battlefield as they fight to see who can survive and claim the game’s HRC-20 token – ROY. Players enter a battlefield where they must be ‘the last person standing’. Represented by moons, a player’s ‘character’ can be one of three colours (Yellow, Pink, Blue). Colours are interchangeable by collecting boxes dropped onto the battlefield and must be used to ensure a player’s strength over an opponent in an effort to outsmart, outwit and out manoeuvre other players to become the victor.
The game allows for each player to adopt a style of their own, and often becomes an identifiable trait/signature of said player. Whatever a player and opponents’ strategy there is a continual external force adding pressure to the gameplay – a closing circle. Venturing outside into the darkness causes a deterioration in health, but the collectables outside can, and often do, provide the weapons needed to claim victory. Positioning and timing are critical components to a player’s skill set.
Understanding the tokenomics of Crypto Royale (ROY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ROY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ROY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
