CryptoPeso (CRP) Tokenomics

CryptoPeso (CRP) Information CryptoPeso: The First Colombian Cryptocurrency Discover cryptoPeso, a revolutionary Colombian cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. Engage in mining, staking, airdrops, and more in our ecosystem. A Decentralized and Secure Project. CryptoPeso (CRP): Una Evolución Financiera en Progreso El objetivo es claro: alcanzar un valor superior a $3 en los próximos días. Estamos liderando una evolución financiera que está transformando el futuro de la economía, y si no te unes ahora, corres el riesgo de quedarte atrás para siempre. 🔹 CRPWallet: Disponible en iOS y Android, tu acceso directo a la economía descentralizada. 🔹 CRPswap: Operando en Solana y BNB, un sistema Multichain diseñado para maximizar tus ganancias. 🔹 Binance Launchpad: CRP programado para el 4 de julio de 2025, con el potencial de romper todos los récords. 🔹 CRPcard: Con Visa y Mastercard, conecta tu vida diaria con el mundo cripto sin límites. 🔹 CRP Blockchain Cuántica: La tecnología del futuro, con seguridad y velocidad incomparables.🔹 CRP Sparta Network: Un ecosistema que te posiciona como líder en la comunidad cripto. 🔹 CRP Magno: Conocimiento cripto convertido en poder para dominar las finanzas descentralizadas. Este es el momento de tomar acción. Únete al movimiento y sé parte de la evolución que estamos logrando. Official Website: https://www.cryptopeso.co/ Buy CRP Now!

CryptoPeso (CRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 2.04M
Total Supply: $ 23.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 23.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.04M
All-Time High: $ 0.093657
All-Time Low: $ 0.088186
Current Price: $ 0.088548

CryptoPeso (CRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoPeso (CRP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRP's tokenomics, explore CRP token's live price!

