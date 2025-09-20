The live CryptoPeso price today is 0.0891 USD. Track real-time CRP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRP price trend easily at MEXC now.The live CryptoPeso price today is 0.0891 USD. Track real-time CRP to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRP price trend easily at MEXC now.

1 CRP to USD Live Price:

$0.0891
-3.80%1D
mexc
USD
CryptoPeso (CRP) Live Price Chart
CryptoPeso (CRP) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.088978
24H Low
$ 0.093657
24H High

$ 0.088978
$ 0.093657
$ 0.093657
$ 0.088978
-0.22%

-3.88%

--

--

CryptoPeso (CRP) real-time price is $0.0891. Over the past 24 hours, CRP traded between a low of $ 0.088978 and a high of $ 0.093657, showing active market volatility. CRP's all-time high price is $ 0.093657, while its all-time low price is $ 0.088978.

In terms of short-term performance, CRP has changed by -0.22% over the past hour, -3.88% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CryptoPeso (CRP) Market Information

$ 2.05M
--
$ 2.05M
23.00M
23,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of CryptoPeso is $ 2.05M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CRP is 23.00M, with a total supply of 23000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.05M.

CryptoPeso (CRP) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CryptoPeso to USD was $ -0.00359706914109023.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CryptoPeso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CryptoPeso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CryptoPeso to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00359706914109023-3.88%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is CryptoPeso (CRP)

CryptoPeso: The First Colombian Cryptocurrency Discover cryptoPeso, a revolutionary Colombian cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain. Engage in mining, staking, airdrops, and more in our ecosystem. A Decentralized and Secure Project. CryptoPeso (CRP): Una Evolución Financiera en Progreso El objetivo es claro: alcanzar un valor superior a $3 en los próximos días. Estamos liderando una evolución financiera que está transformando el futuro de la economía, y si no te unes ahora, corres el riesgo de quedarte atrás para siempre. 🔹 CRPWallet: Disponible en iOS y Android, tu acceso directo a la economía descentralizada. 🔹 CRPswap: Operando en Solana y BNB, un sistema Multichain diseñado para maximizar tus ganancias. 🔹 Binance Launchpad: CRP programado para el 4 de julio de 2025, con el potencial de romper todos los récords. 🔹 CRPcard: Con Visa y Mastercard, conecta tu vida diaria con el mundo cripto sin límites. 🔹 CRP Blockchain Cuántica: La tecnología del futuro, con seguridad y velocidad incomparables.🔹 CRP Sparta Network: Un ecosistema que te posiciona como líder en la comunidad cripto. 🔹 CRP Magno: Conocimiento cripto convertido en poder para dominar las finanzas descentralizadas. Este es el momento de tomar acción. Únete al movimiento y sé parte de la evolución que estamos logrando.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CryptoPeso (CRP) Resource

Official Website

CryptoPeso Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CryptoPeso (CRP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CryptoPeso (CRP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CryptoPeso.

Check the CryptoPeso price prediction now!

CRP to Local Currencies

CryptoPeso (CRP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CryptoPeso (CRP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CryptoPeso (CRP)

How much is CryptoPeso (CRP) worth today?
The live CRP price in USD is 0.0891 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRP to USD price?
The current price of CRP to USD is $ 0.0891. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CryptoPeso?
The market cap for CRP is $ 2.05M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRP?
The circulating supply of CRP is 23.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRP?
CRP achieved an ATH price of 0.093657 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRP?
CRP saw an ATL price of 0.088978 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRP?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRP is -- USD.
Will CRP go higher this year?
CRP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.