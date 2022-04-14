CULOSUI (CULO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CULOSUI (CULO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
CULOSUI (CULO) Information

The cheekiest meme token on Sui! Join the rumpus, moon with us! Culo is more thna a meme, it is a brand, developed for fun, and to celebrate our behinds.

But Culo is more than a meme, Aggregator swap utility, high yield investment platform, all DEFI is ending in Culo. We are here to make history and provide a huge dose of fun in return, come with us, support the narrative and let's have fun all together

Official Website:
https://culosui.com

CULOSUI (CULO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CULOSUI (CULO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 891.59K
$ 891.59K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 891.59K
$ 891.59K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00132675
$ 0.00132675
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00089268
$ 0.00089268

CULOSUI (CULO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CULOSUI (CULO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CULO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CULO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand CULO's tokenomics, explore CULO token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.