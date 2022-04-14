CULTUR ($CULTUR) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into CULTUR ($CULTUR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

CULTUR ($CULTUR) Information

$CULTUR is where memes, art, and storytelling collide. Led by the enigmatic ❤️Mr. E, we explore and preserve the cultures we love—games, TV shows, films, characters, and more.

Our mission? To celebrate meme culture while delivering high-quality digital content and art that sets us apart.

Join the movement and be part of a project that blends creativity, community, and culture like never before.

The legend begins now. Are you ready?

Official Website:
https://www.culturcoin.xyz/

CULTUR ($CULTUR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for CULTUR ($CULTUR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 83.99K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.99K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00043015
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00000459
Current Price:
$ 0
CULTUR ($CULTUR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of CULTUR ($CULTUR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $CULTUR tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $CULTUR tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $CULTUR's tokenomics, explore $CULTUR token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.