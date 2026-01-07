Cyclx is a cyclic staking protocol on Ethereum that evolves through continuous token versions (v1, v2, v3, …). Each version exists for a fixed cycle with defined rest, staking, and claim phases. During the staking phase, users can lock their tokens to receive an equivalent amount of the next version. Tokens that are not staked in time become “fossils” and lose value, creating natural scarcity over time. This automatic evolution mechanism ensures periodic price discovery, encourages active participation, and maintains a deflationary token supply without manual intervention or external governance.