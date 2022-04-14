ExchangeDEX+
2025 Recap
The live CZ Guardian price today is 0 USD.GUARD market cap is 6,002.3 USD. Track real-time GUARD to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

CZ Guardian Price (GUARD)

1 GUARD to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties.
CZ Guardian (GUARD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:40:20 (UTC+8)

CZ Guardian Price Today

The live CZ Guardian (GUARD) price today is --, with a 0.97% change over the past 24 hours. The current GUARD to USD conversion rate is -- per GUARD.

CZ Guardian currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,002.3, with a circulating supply of 1.00B GUARD. During the last 24 hours, GUARD traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00245186, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, GUARD moved -- in the last hour and -11.10% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CZ Guardian (GUARD) Market Information

The current Market Cap of CZ Guardian is $ 6.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of GUARD is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.00K.

CZ Guardian Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
24H High

CZ Guardian (GUARD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CZ Guardian to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+0.97%
30 Days$ 0-4.21%
60 Days$ 0-99.69%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CZ Guardian

CZ Guardian (GUARD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of GUARD in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CZ Guardian (GUARD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of CZ Guardian could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CZ Guardian will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for GUARD price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking CZ Guardian Price Prediction.

What is CZ Guardian (GUARD)

GUARDIAN ($GUARD) — a community-driven token on the BNB Chain embodying the ideas of loyalty, strength and protection.

The CZ GUARDIAN token inhabits a space where community ethos merges with the principles of discipline and defence. On the BNB Chain, $GUARD was launched to serve not simply as a token but as a symbol: the guardian standing watch over the ecosystem. Within its design you’ll find the themes of steadfast support and resilience — the token aims to strengthen the collective, guarding the space rather than simply riding a trend.

At its core, $GUARD is driven by a community rather than centralised hype. It emphasises loyalty — the notion that participants are aligned around shared purpose, and the token becomes a means of embodying that commitment. In this sense it is less about rapid elevation and more about building a reliable foundation: the guardian guarding the future of the chain. Strength is equally central — not just in price or market metrics, but in the capacity to persist, to support the network’s vitality even in changing conditions.

Protection is the third pillar: $GUARD positions itself as a shield within its ecosystem. That means acting with clarity of intent and a sense of duty — to safeguard value, to sustain the protocol, and to protect the interests of the community. The token is not pitched as a short-term flip, but as a lasting presence, a sentinel for the framework in which it resides.

Trading availability on multiple venues — notably liquidity pools on Uniswap and PancakeSwap — reinforces the token’s practical accessibility. That dual-pool approach supports diversification of access and reflects an intent to anchor $GUARD across the ecosystem rather than confine it to a single entry point.

In launching $GUARD, the project invites users to join a guard-watch: a collective standing together, not just as holders, but as participants in sustaining the chain’s integrity and future. The imagery of the guardian is purposeful — disciplined, brave, and vigilant. When the token is described as the shield of the ecosystem, it means that the community, network and architecture are wrapped in a protective ethos, with $GUARD at its core.

In short: $GUARD is a token built around the values of loyalty, strength and protection; deployed on the BNB Chain; driven by community; rooted in dual-pool liquidity strategy; and envisioned as the guardian of ecosystem futures rather than a fleeting narrative.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

What is the current market price of CZ Guardian?

CZ Guardian is valued at ₹0.000539262683906640000, moving 0.97% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does GUARD have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of GUARD. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is CZ Guardian on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of GUARD?

The circulating supply stands at 1000000000.0, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for CZ Guardian?

CZ Guardian generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does GUARD perform relative to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme competitors?

Compared to other assets in the BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme segment, GUARD's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CZ Guardian

How much will 1 CZ Guardian be worth in 2030?
If CZ Guardian were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential CZ Guardian prices and expected ROI.
CZ Guardian (GUARD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

