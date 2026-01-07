CZ Guardian (GUARD) Tokenomics
GUARDIAN ($GUARD) — a community-driven token on the BNB Chain embodying the ideas of loyalty, strength and protection.
The CZ GUARDIAN token inhabits a space where community ethos merges with the principles of discipline and defence. On the BNB Chain, $GUARD was launched to serve not simply as a token but as a symbol: the guardian standing watch over the ecosystem. Within its design you’ll find the themes of steadfast support and resilience — the token aims to strengthen the collective, guarding the space rather than simply riding a trend.
At its core, $GUARD is driven by a community rather than centralised hype. It emphasises loyalty — the notion that participants are aligned around shared purpose, and the token becomes a means of embodying that commitment. In this sense it is less about rapid elevation and more about building a reliable foundation: the guardian guarding the future of the chain. Strength is equally central — not just in price or market metrics, but in the capacity to persist, to support the network’s vitality even in changing conditions.
Protection is the third pillar: $GUARD positions itself as a shield within its ecosystem. That means acting with clarity of intent and a sense of duty — to safeguard value, to sustain the protocol, and to protect the interests of the community. The token is not pitched as a short-term flip, but as a lasting presence, a sentinel for the framework in which it resides.
Trading availability on multiple venues — notably liquidity pools on Uniswap and PancakeSwap — reinforces the token’s practical accessibility. That dual-pool approach supports diversification of access and reflects an intent to anchor $GUARD across the ecosystem rather than confine it to a single entry point.
In launching $GUARD, the project invites users to join a guard-watch: a collective standing together, not just as holders, but as participants in sustaining the chain’s integrity and future. The imagery of the guardian is purposeful — disciplined, brave, and vigilant. When the token is described as the shield of the ecosystem, it means that the community, network and architecture are wrapped in a protective ethos, with $GUARD at its core.
In short: $GUARD is a token built around the values of loyalty, strength and protection; deployed on the BNB Chain; driven by community; rooted in dual-pool liquidity strategy; and envisioned as the guardian of ecosystem futures rather than a fleeting narrative.
CZ Guardian (GUARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CZ Guardian (GUARD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of GUARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many GUARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
