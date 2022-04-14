Niza Global (NIZA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Niza Global (NIZA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Niza Global (NIZA) Information Niza Global Coin (NIZA) a blockchain Ethereum (ERC20) token, is the native digital currency of our ecosystem. It facilitates transactions within the Niza Global Global platform and serves as a channel of exchange, unit of account, and store of value. Official Website: https://niza.io/ Whitepaper: https://niza.io/docs/NizaCoin_whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb58e26ac9cc14c0422c2b419b0ca555ee4dcb7cb Buy NIZA Now!

Niza Global (NIZA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Niza Global (NIZA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 484.01K $ 484.01K $ 484.01K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 7.69B $ 7.69B $ 7.69B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 629.40K $ 629.40K $ 629.40K All-Time High: $ 0.045 $ 0.045 $ 0.045 All-Time Low: $ 0.000041056269446749 $ 0.000041056269446749 $ 0.000041056269446749 Current Price: $ 0.00006294 $ 0.00006294 $ 0.00006294 Learn more about Niza Global (NIZA) price

Niza Global (NIZA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Niza Global (NIZA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIZA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIZA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIZA's tokenomics, explore NIZA token's live price!

