CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) Tokenomics
CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) Information
CZ, you’re the GOAT! We as a BNB community, presenting the $CZ MEME token—keeping CZ’s name ringing on Binance Smart Chain
When CZ left the CEO throne at BINANCE, he didn’t just exit; he high-fived the crypto universe, slapped the DeFi dream awake, and built the swankiest crypto CEX in the galaxy. Dude’s the Elon Musk of crypto, making our heads spin with volume!
CZ, you’re the GOAT we never knew we needed. We as a BNB community, presenting the $CZ MEME token—keeping CZ’s name ringing on Binance Smart Chain like it’s the hottest party in town! #CZMagic #SAFU4EVA #TheGOAT”
Investors can confidently participate in this revolutionary project knowing the liquidity pool is locked, preventing the chances of a rug pull.
CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of CZ THE GOAT (CZGOAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CZGOAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CZGOAT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CZGOAT's tokenomics, explore CZGOAT token's live price!
CZGOAT Price Prediction
Want to know where CZGOAT might be heading? Our CZGOAT price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.