DAN (DAN) Tokenomics
DAN (DAN) Information
$DAN was created in order to pay homage to the founder of RADIX, Dan Hughes. We began as a memecoin, but transitioned to a utility token not long after launching.
We are the first true passive income project on Radix with investment portfolios on multiple chains. Holders can stake on our site (DanXRD.xyz) to qualify for quarterly XRD passive income payouts.
We pride ourselves on being fully transparent with the community and, through our holders-only discord, they can view all project wallets, investments, etc.
We also partnered with N3bula Innovations and Kumodroid on Solana to provide holder-only access to their non-custodial CEX trading bot.
DAN (DAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DAN (DAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DAN (DAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DAN (DAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DAN's tokenomics, explore DAN token's live price!
DAN Price Prediction
Want to know where DAN might be heading? Our DAN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.