$DAN was created in order to pay homage to the founder of RADIX, Dan Hughes. We began as a memecoin, but transitioned to a utility token not long after launching.

We are the first true passive income project on Radix with investment portfolios on multiple chains. Holders can stake on our site (DanXRD.xyz) to qualify for quarterly XRD passive income payouts.

We pride ourselves on being fully transparent with the community and, through our holders-only discord, they can view all project wallets, investments, etc.

We also partnered with N3bula Innovations and Kumodroid on Solana to provide holder-only access to their non-custodial CEX trading bot.