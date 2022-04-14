Danzo (DANZO) Information

DANZO is at it's core a memecoin inspired by the joke Cardano - CarDANZO The DANZO Character is a sophisticated based degenerate making fun of himself and everyone around him.

DANZO brings on Cardano a different perspective for memetokens called MEMEFI.

The term MEMEFI is simple: a memetoken with the core of it being a game theory platform. To realize the full potential of the token, holders must participate in its ecosystem in this special case, the DANZO ARENA together with the DANZO Casino.