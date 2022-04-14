Dark Frontiers (DARK) Information

"Dark Frontiers" is a gamified space realm governed by a Gamestarter produced DAO. As NFT standards and values are shifting towards promoting use-cases, Dark Frontiers' goal is to drive mainstream adoption by enhancing the usability of NFTs through staking, item ownership, and the creation of real-world value through in-game items.

The native token $DARK is the currency of the game, which will correlate with the in-game energy value. $GAME Coin will be required to participate in the IGO (presale), boost processes within the game (like merging NFTs), and will be used to purchase NFTs in the marketplace.

In short, Dark Frontiers allows users to craft — combine materials to build new items; trade — buy and sell your assets in-game as well as in Gamestarter’s marketplace; and discover — own your own land in the rich Dark Frontiers universe.