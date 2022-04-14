DARK (DARK) Tokenomics
DARK (DARK) Information
DARK is a revolutionary token that achieved the prestigious first place in the BlumMemePad Best Token Competition. Built on the powerful and scalable TON blockchain, DARK is more than just a cryptocurrency – it represents the next generation of digital assets, designed to create a unique ecosystem for its holders.
The DARK token provides users with exclusive access to premium channels, private communities, and high-value events tailored for enthusiasts and investors. Whether you’re looking to connect with industry leaders, unlock premium insights, or participate in cutting-edge developments, DARK is your gateway to an unparalleled experience.
With its foundation in the TON network, DARK benefits from lightning-fast transactions, robust security, and a highly decentralized infrastructure. This ensures seamless utility, making the token ideal for a variety of use cases within its ecosystem and beyond.
Join the growing DARK community and become part of a movement redefining the future of token-based access. Stay ahead with DARK – where innovation meets exclusivity.
DARK (DARK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DARK (DARK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DARK (DARK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DARK (DARK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DARK tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DARK tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DARK Price Prediction
