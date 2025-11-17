ExchangeDEX+
The live Darwin price today is 0 USD.DARWIN market cap is 128,639 USD. Track real-time DARWIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Darwin price today is 0 USD.DARWIN market cap is 128,639 USD. Track real-time DARWIN to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

Darwin Price (DARWIN)

1 DARWIN to USD Live Price:

$0.00025431
-2.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Darwin (DARWIN) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-17 05:44:09 (UTC+8)

Darwin Price Today

The live Darwin (DARWIN) price today is --, with a 2.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current DARWIN to USD conversion rate is -- per DARWIN.

Darwin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 128,639, with a circulating supply of 505.83M DARWIN. During the last 24 hours, DARWIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02393398, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DARWIN moved -1.94% in the last hour and -20.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Darwin (DARWIN) Market Information

$ 128.64K
--
$ 254.31K
505.83M
999,996,256.91182
The current Market Cap of Darwin is $ 128.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARWIN is 505.83M, with a total supply of 999996256.91182. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.31K.

Darwin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0
$ 0.02393398
$ 0
-1.94%

-2.87%

-20.05%

-20.05%

Darwin (DARWIN) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-2.87%
30 Days$ 0-23.16%
60 Days$ 0-31.84%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Darwin

Darwin (DARWIN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DARWIN in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Darwin (DARWIN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Darwin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Darwin will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DARWIN price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Darwin Price Prediction.

What is Darwin (DARWIN)

Darwin's Lab is a self-evolving AI ecosystem built on the principle of Synthetic Darwinism. Instead of training one monolithic model, Darwin spawns an evolving population of agents that design, mutate, and judge each other in recursive loops. Intelligence emerges not through manual training, but through selection pressure, competition, and adaptation. Darwin doesn't just run models—it evolves intelligence.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Darwin (DARWIN) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Darwin

How much will 1 Darwin be worth in 2030?
If Darwin were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Darwin prices and expected ROI.
Darwin (DARWIN) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-17 03:26:00Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs See Net Outflows of $728.3 Million This Week
11-16 23:43:30Industry Updates
Bitcoin's November return this year is temporarily reported at -12.39%, compared to the historical average return of 42.49%
11-16 18:32:59Industry Updates
SOL spot ETF records net inflows for 14 consecutive trading days, with total inflows reaching $382 million
11-16 05:28:58Industry Updates
The total market value of stablecoins decreased by 0.41% over the past 7 days, falling to $304.2 billion
11-15 14:42:25Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens show widespread gains, DASH up 41.6%, ZEC rebounds to $743
11-14 14:44:27Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to be in a state of "Extreme Fear," with the Fear & Greed Index currently at 16

Explore More about Darwin

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.