Darwin Price (DARWIN)
The live Darwin (DARWIN) price today is --, with a 2.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current DARWIN to USD conversion rate is -- per DARWIN.
Darwin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 128,639, with a circulating supply of 505.83M DARWIN. During the last 24 hours, DARWIN traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.02393398, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, DARWIN moved -1.94% in the last hour and -20.05% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Darwin is $ 128.64K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DARWIN is 505.83M, with a total supply of 999996256.91182. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 254.31K.
-1.94%
-2.87%
-20.05%
-20.05%
During today, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Darwin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-23.16%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-31.84%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Darwin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Darwin's Lab is a self-evolving AI ecosystem built on the principle of Synthetic Darwinism. Instead of training one monolithic model, Darwin spawns an evolving population of agents that design, mutate, and judge each other in recursive loops. Intelligence emerges not through manual training, but through selection pressure, competition, and adaptation. Darwin doesn't just run models—it evolves intelligence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-17 03:26:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. Ethereum Spot ETFs See Net Outflows of $728.3 Million This Week
|11-16 23:43:30
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin's November return this year is temporarily reported at -12.39%, compared to the historical average return of 42.49%
|11-16 18:32:59
|Industry Updates
SOL spot ETF records net inflows for 14 consecutive trading days, with total inflows reaching $382 million
|11-16 05:28:58
|Industry Updates
The total market value of stablecoins decreased by 0.41% over the past 7 days, falling to $304.2 billion
|11-15 14:42:25
|Industry Updates
Privacy sector tokens show widespread gains, DASH up 41.6%, ZEC rebounds to $743
|11-14 14:44:27
|Industry Updates
Crypto market continues to be in a state of "Extreme Fear," with the Fear & Greed Index currently at 16
