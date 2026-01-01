ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live DashPay price today is 0.00001002 USD.DASHPAY market cap is 10,016.94 USD. Track real-time DASHPAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live DashPay price today is 0.00001002 USD.DASHPAY market cap is 10,016.94 USD. Track real-time DASHPAY to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DASHPAY

DASHPAY Price Info

What is DASHPAY

DASHPAY Whitepaper

DASHPAY Official Website

DASHPAY Tokenomics

DASHPAY Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DashPay Logo

DashPay Price (DASHPAY)

Unlisted

1 DASHPAY to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DashPay (DASHPAY) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:11:18 (UTC+8)

DashPay Price Today

The live DashPay (DASHPAY) price today is $ 0.00001002, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DASHPAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001002 per DASHPAY.

DashPay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,016.94, with a circulating supply of 999.94M DASHPAY. During the last 24 hours, DASHPAY traded between $ 0.00001002 (low) and $ 0.00001002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00028, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000979.

In short-term performance, DASHPAY moved -- in the last hour and -14.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DashPay (DASHPAY) Market Information

$ 10.02K
$ 10.02K$ 10.02K

--
----

$ 10.02K
$ 10.02K$ 10.02K

999.94M
999.94M 999.94M

999,941,612.011617
999,941,612.011617 999,941,612.011617

The current Market Cap of DashPay is $ 10.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DASHPAY is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999941612.011617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.02K.

DashPay Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001002
$ 0.00001002$ 0.00001002
24H Low
$ 0.00001002
$ 0.00001002$ 0.00001002
24H High

$ 0.00001002
$ 0.00001002$ 0.00001002

$ 0.00001002
$ 0.00001002$ 0.00001002

$ 0.00028
$ 0.00028$ 0.00028

$ 0.00000979
$ 0.00000979$ 0.00000979

--

0.00%

-14.76%

-14.76%

DashPay (DASHPAY) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ -0.0000062909.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ -0.0000083847.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0.00.00%
30 Days$ -0.0000062909-62.78%
60 Days$ -0.0000083847-83.68%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for DashPay

DashPay (DASHPAY) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DASHPAY in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DashPay (DASHPAY) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of DashPay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DashPay will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DASHPAY price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking DashPay Price Prediction.

What is DashPay (DASHPAY)

DashPay is a decentralized payment protocol designed for real-world, machine-native transactions in environments where traditional payment systems fail. The project enables secure, private, and instant payments between humans, devices, and autonomous agents without relying on continuous internet connectivity, traditional accounts, or public wallet addresses. Using zero-knowledge proofs, NFC hardware integration, and the x402 settlement standard, DashPay allows offline-first payments that can later settle on-chain. Its purpose is to support practical everyday payments, micro-transactions, and machine-to-machine commerce in low-connectivity, edge-network, and IoT environments.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DashPay (DASHPAY) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About DashPay

What is the current market price of DashPay?

DashPay is valued at ₹0.0009050972601000852000, moving 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.

How many unique holders does DASHPAY have?

There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of DASHPAY. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.

How active is DashPay on its native blockchain?

As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.

What is the total circulating supply of DASHPAY?

The circulating supply stands at 999941612.011617, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.

What's the 24-hour volume for DashPay?

DashPay generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.

How does DASHPAY perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?

Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, DASHPAY's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DashPay

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:11:18 (UTC+8)

DashPay (DASHPAY) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about DashPay

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000003500
$0.00000000003500$0.00000000003500

+957.40%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06422
$0.06422$0.06422

+542.20%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05314
$0.05314$0.05314

+431.40%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000012367
$0.0000012367$0.0000012367

+312.23%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000001673
$0.00000001673$0.00000001673

+287.26%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.