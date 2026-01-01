DashPay Price (DASHPAY)
The live DashPay (DASHPAY) price today is $ 0.00001002, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DASHPAY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001002 per DASHPAY.
DashPay currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 10,016.94, with a circulating supply of 999.94M DASHPAY. During the last 24 hours, DASHPAY traded between $ 0.00001002 (low) and $ 0.00001002 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00028, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000979.
In short-term performance, DASHPAY moved -- in the last hour and -14.76% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of DashPay is $ 10.02K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DASHPAY is 999.94M, with a total supply of 999941612.011617. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.02K.
--
0.00%
-14.76%
-14.76%
During today, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ 0.0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ -0.0000062909.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ -0.0000083847.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DashPay to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0.0
|0.00%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000062909
|-62.78%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000083847
|-83.68%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of DashPay could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
DashPay is a decentralized payment protocol designed for real-world, machine-native transactions in environments where traditional payment systems fail. The project enables secure, private, and instant payments between humans, devices, and autonomous agents without relying on continuous internet connectivity, traditional accounts, or public wallet addresses. Using zero-knowledge proofs, NFC hardware integration, and the x402 settlement standard, DashPay allows offline-first payments that can later settle on-chain. Its purpose is to support practical everyday payments, micro-transactions, and machine-to-machine commerce in low-connectivity, edge-network, and IoT environments.
What is the current market price of DashPay?
DashPay is valued at ₹0.0009050972601000852000, moving 0.0% over the last 24 hours. This reflects the most recent state of supply and demand across global crypto markets.
How many unique holders does DASHPAY have?
There are -- on-chain holders, indicating the distribution and community adoption of DASHPAY. A rising holder count is often considered a signal of strengthening network participation or increased long-term interest.
How active is DashPay on its native blockchain?
As a token on --, activity is influenced by wallet interactions, network fees, staking behavior, and smart contract usage. Elevated activity may correlate with higher trading volume or emerging ecosystem developments.
What is the total circulating supply of DASHPAY?
The circulating supply stands at 999941612.011617, which directly affects token scarcity and valuation. Supply changes can occur due to emissions, burns, or unlock schedules.
What's the 24-hour volume for DashPay?
DashPay generated ₹-- in trading volume during the past day, demonstrating how actively the asset is being traded and its liquidity depth.
How does DASHPAY perform relative to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem competitors?
Compared to other assets in the Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem segment, DASHPAY's momentum is influenced by market sentiment, investor adoption, and on-chain metrics tied to --.
