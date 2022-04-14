Dastra Network (DAN) Tokenomics
Dastra.Network, a cutting-edge WEB 3 ecosystem. Our mission is to provide IT startups and high-tech companies with a comprehensive range of services for the development and implementation of innovative WEB 3 products and solutions. At Dastra.Network, we transform the complex world of blockchain into an understandable and accessible infrastructure, encompassing key tools for successful operation in the WEB 3 era: * Creation of tokens and NFTs in the most demanded blockchain networks. * Project placement on our launchpad for effective fundraising. * DAO organization for decentralized management and community-driven key decision making. * Conducting AirDrops to expand your audience and increase loyalty. * Organizing staking to enhance the long-term attractiveness of your tokens. We are committed to making WEB 3 solutions not only technologically advanced but also intuitive and accessible to everyone. Our approach combines innovation with practicality, eliminating technical barriers and opening new opportunities for your business.
Dastra Network (DAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dastra Network (DAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DAN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.