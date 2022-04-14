Discover key insights into Decentral Games ICE (ICE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Decentral Games ICE (ICE) Information

ICE Poker is the first Metaverse poker platform. Play free poker, complete daily challenges, or compete in tournaments to win valuable rewards and exclusive digital collectibles. Join thousands of players worldwide.

$ICE is an in-game currency that you can earn by playing ICE Poker. You can use $ICE to buy wearable skins to play, upgrade wearable skins, buy accessories, and buy Shine to enter tournaments.

To start playing ICE Poker, check out our site here: http://decentral.games