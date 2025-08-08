Decentral Mining Protocol Price (DMP)
Decentral Mining Protocol (DMP) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.39K USD. DMP to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Decentral Mining Protocol to USD was $ -0.000125635549857082.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Decentral Mining Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Decentral Mining Protocol to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Decentral Mining Protocol to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000125635549857082
|-84.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Decentral Mining Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
-84.30%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Decentral Mining Protocol(DMP) is a decentralized mining infrastructure that empowers anyone with a GPU to mine Bitcoin collaboratively. By tokenizing GPU hashrate and distributing BTC rewards on-chain, DMP transforms mining into a community-first, real-world asset (RWA) experience. Bitcoin, originally designed as a decentralized financial system, has ironically become increasingly centralized in its mining layer. Access to efficient mining hardware (ASICs), cheap electricity, and large-scale mining farms has led to an exclusionary ecosystem where regular users cannot meaningfully participate. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of millions of underutilized GPUs globally—on gaming rigs, home desktops, and cloud servers. These devices are powerful enough to contribute to hash-based computational work when aggregated. DMP is built to capture this idle GPU compute and convert it into Bitcoin mining power, while ensuring every contributor receives a share of the BTC rewards generated by the network.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
