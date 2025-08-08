What is Decentral Mining Protocol (DMP)

Decentral Mining Protocol(DMP) is a decentralized mining infrastructure that empowers anyone with a GPU to mine Bitcoin collaboratively. By tokenizing GPU hashrate and distributing BTC rewards on-chain, DMP transforms mining into a community-first, real-world asset (RWA) experience. Bitcoin, originally designed as a decentralized financial system, has ironically become increasingly centralized in its mining layer. Access to efficient mining hardware (ASICs), cheap electricity, and large-scale mining farms has led to an exclusionary ecosystem where regular users cannot meaningfully participate. Meanwhile, there are hundreds of millions of underutilized GPUs globally—on gaming rigs, home desktops, and cloud servers. These devices are powerful enough to contribute to hash-based computational work when aggregated. DMP is built to capture this idle GPU compute and convert it into Bitcoin mining power, while ensuring every contributor receives a share of the BTC rewards generated by the network.

