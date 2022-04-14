DecentraWeb (DWEB) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DecentraWeb (DWEB), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DecentraWeb (DWEB) Information DecentraWeb is a decentralized Implementation of the DNS base layer protocol on the Ethereum Blockchain. DecentraWeb aims to transform the internet and DNS (Domain Name System) by allowing anyone to permissionessly create their own top level domain (TLD) and own it permanently on the Ethereum blockchain as an NFT ERC-721. Official Website: https://decentraweb.org Buy DWEB Now!

DecentraWeb (DWEB) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DecentraWeb (DWEB), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 362.11K $ 362.11K $ 362.11K Total Supply: $ 99.63M $ 99.63M $ 99.63M Circulating Supply: $ 50.37M $ 50.37M $ 50.37M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 716.23K $ 716.23K $ 716.23K All-Time High: $ 3.56 $ 3.56 $ 3.56 All-Time Low: $ 0.0052926 $ 0.0052926 $ 0.0052926 Current Price: $ 0.0072032 $ 0.0072032 $ 0.0072032 Learn more about DecentraWeb (DWEB) price

DecentraWeb (DWEB) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DecentraWeb (DWEB) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DWEB tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DWEB tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DWEB's tokenomics, explore DWEB token's live price!

