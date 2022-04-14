DEGA (DEGA) Tokenomics
DEGA (DEGA) Information
What Is DEGA?
DEGA is an innovative platform that simplifies blockchain game development through advanced Web3 tools. Designed to empower creators of all skill levels, DEGA provides the technology to build and monetize games with ease, enabling anyone to transform their ideas into reality.
DEGA's primary features include:
DEGA Realms: A no-code game builder powered by AI, offering pre-built assets and intuitive design templates for rapid game development.
DEGA Elements Collection: Fully-tradable ERC721 NFT tokens available across multiple blockchains, which yield $DEGA tokens that provide access to exclusive services and events within the DEGA Ecosystem.
DEGA Studio: An integrated development environment with pre-built components, utilizing the ONE API framework for seamless Web3 development.
Metachains: Elastic scaling solutions for handling peak transaction workloads or providing dedicated infrastructure for applications.
dAuth: Simplifies wallet creation and management, offering multi-factor authentication and key recovery services.
DEGA (DEGA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DEGA (DEGA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DEGA (DEGA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DEGA (DEGA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DEGA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DEGA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
