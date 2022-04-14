Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) Information DegenAI_0x is an AI-powered agent launched on the platform virtuals.io, which specializes in trading perpetual futures (perps) on Hyperliquid, aiming to leverage AI for automated and optimized trading strategies. It focuses on market analysis, risk management, and executing trades to capitalize on market volatility, emphasizing transparency by sharing performance data, while also engaging with a community through updates on trading activities and potential educational insights into its trading strategies. Official Website: https://degenai.dev/ Buy DGENAI Now!

Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 162.38K $ 162.38K $ 162.38K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 700.00M $ 700.00M $ 700.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 231.97K $ 231.97K $ 231.97K All-Time High: $ 0.00560809 $ 0.00560809 $ 0.00560809 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00023197 $ 0.00023197 $ 0.00023197 Learn more about Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) price

Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen AI by Virtuals (DGENAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DGENAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DGENAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DGENAI's tokenomics, explore DGENAI token's live price!

