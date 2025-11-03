Degen Express (DEGEX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0000347 $ 0.0000347 $ 0.0000347 24H Low $ 0.00003541 $ 0.00003541 $ 0.00003541 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0000347$ 0.0000347 $ 0.0000347 24H High $ 0.00003541$ 0.00003541 $ 0.00003541 All Time High $ 0.0001051$ 0.0001051 $ 0.0001051 Lowest Price $ 0.00003383$ 0.00003383 $ 0.00003383 Price Change (1H) -- Price Change (1D) -0.73% Price Change (7D) -9.84% Price Change (7D) -9.84%

Degen Express (DEGEX) real-time price is $0.00003471. Over the past 24 hours, DEGEX traded between a low of $ 0.0000347 and a high of $ 0.00003541, showing active market volatility. DEGEX's all-time high price is $ 0.0001051, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00003383.

In terms of short-term performance, DEGEX has changed by -- over the past hour, -0.73% over 24 hours, and -9.84% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Degen Express (DEGEX) Market Information

Market Cap $ 31.53K$ 31.53K $ 31.53K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 33.02K$ 33.02K $ 33.02K Circulation Supply 908.51M 908.51M 908.51M Total Supply 951,371,042.3602728 951,371,042.3602728 951,371,042.3602728

The current Market Cap of Degen Express is $ 31.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DEGEX is 908.51M, with a total supply of 951371042.3602728. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 33.02K.