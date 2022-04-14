Degen Hours (SLEEP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen Hours (SLEEP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Degen Hours (SLEEP) Information Degen Hours (SLEEP) is a project that seeks to reward community and really bring eyes in the ecosystem to a project with a team oriented approach. We created Sleep which is something that non crypto natives and crypto natives alike can relate to. We are aiming to really utilize a variety of approaches to standing out, including unique approaches to LPs, Community management and marketing and a long term vision. Official Website: https://sleeptoken.pro Buy SLEEP Now!

Degen Hours (SLEEP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Degen Hours (SLEEP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 280.21K $ 280.21K $ 280.21K Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 280.21K $ 280.21K $ 280.21K All-Time High: $ 0.00013405 $ 0.00013405 $ 0.00013405 All-Time Low: $ 0.00002747 $ 0.00002747 $ 0.00002747 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Degen Hours (SLEEP) price

Degen Hours (SLEEP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Hours (SLEEP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SLEEP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SLEEP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SLEEP's tokenomics, explore SLEEP token's live price!

