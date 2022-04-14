Degen Zoo (DZOO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Degen Zoo (DZOO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Market Cap: $ 474.15K
Total Supply: $ 535.00M
Circulating Supply: $ 420.53M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 603.22K
All-Time High: $ 0.087541
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00112751

Degen Zoo (DZOO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Degen Zoo (DZOO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DZOO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DZOO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DZOO's tokenomics, explore DZOO token's live price!

