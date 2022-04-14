DeHive (DHV) Tokenomics
DeHive (DHV) Information
DeHive is a multi-chain asset management protocol that provides smart asset management of tokenized portfolios. DeHive decentralized protocol provides top DeFi asset management through accumulating them into clusters. Thus it helps to amplify the profit while minimizing the risks of loss.
The assets are combined and represented by a cluster or different clusters reflecting the state of different market segments. This cluster can be perceived as an index that comprises leading DeFi assets which serve as a benchmark for the economic health of the crypto market in general. Therefore, such a cluster can be seen as a tool for market assessment and reasonable DeFi portfolio management.
DeHive (DHV) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for DeHive (DHV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
DeHive (DHV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of DeHive (DHV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DHV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DHV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DHV's tokenomics, explore DHV token's live price!
