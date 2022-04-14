Delta Exchange (DETO) Information

Delta Exchange Token - DETO is an ERC-20 utility and rewards token that will power Delta Exchange and is integrated across the value chain of the exchange. With DETO, we aim to converge the best of features from CeFi and DeFi. It utilizes market-making pools for liquidity, making it similar to existing DeFi automated market makers, with some important differences.

Salient features of DETO:

Trade Farming: Traders earn DETO proportional to their trading on Delta. Liquidity Mining (AMM) on single currency pools (BTC and USDT) and more will be added eventually. Robo-Trading: Earn potential yield and DETO by investing in trading strategy pools. Minimum Support Price (MSP): Delta will accept DETO for >= $0.10 as trading fees. Buybacks: Delta Exchange will use a part of the fee earned on the exchange to buyback DETO. Staking and Exchange Utility: Staking with fair lock-up periods. Use DETO to pay fees, use as margin, etc.

Delta Exchange is a robust crypto derivatives exchange, offering Futures and Options on Bitcoin and 60+ Altcoins. It was founded in 2018 and backed by marquee investors like Aave, Kyber Network, SinoGlobal Capital, Spartan Group, CoinFund, LuneX, G1 Ventures, gumi Cryptos, BR Capital and more.