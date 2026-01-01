ExchangeDEX+
The live Delusional Coin price today is 0 USD.DELULU market cap is 68,567 USD.

1 DELULU to USD Live Price:

--
----
-7.20%1D
USD
Delusional Coin (DELULU) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:01:36 (UTC+8)

Delusional Coin Price Today

The live Delusional Coin (DELULU) price today is $ 0, with a 7.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current DELULU to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DELULU.

Delusional Coin currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 68,567, with a circulating supply of 999.86M DELULU. During the last 24 hours, DELULU traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00365394, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DELULU moved +2.07% in the last hour and -45.75% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Market Information

$ 68.57K
$ 68.57K$ 68.57K

--
----

$ 68.57K
$ 68.57K$ 68.57K

999.86M
999.86M 999.86M

999,864,564.026565
999,864,564.026565 999,864,564.026565

The current Market Cap of Delusional Coin is $ 68.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DELULU is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999864564.026565. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.57K.

Delusional Coin Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00365394
$ 0.00365394$ 0.00365394

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+2.07%

-7.20%

-45.75%

-45.75%

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Delusional Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Delusional Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Delusional Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Delusional Coin to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.20%
30 Days$ 0-25.13%
60 Days$ 0-49.06%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Delusional Coin

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DELULU in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Delusional Coin (DELULU) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Delusional Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

What is Delusional Coin (DELULU)

This is directly from our website -

DELULU isn’t just a coin - it’s a movement. A tokenized culture of belief, confidence, and freedom. We stand against the ordinary life that society expects us to live. We are the ones bold enough to dream, to take action, and to create our own future. This is more than crypto - it’s a mentality. Delusion is power. It’s believing in your vision long before anyone else does. But DELULU is also a community - a network of dreamers and believers united by one idea: that the impossible becomes possible when enough of us refuse to doubt ourselves. It’s tokenized belief. Every holder is a part of the story - a living symbol of confidence, persistence, and freedom. Together, we turn delusion into reality.

Delusional Coin (DELULU) Resource

Official Website

About Delusional Coin

How much is Delusional Coin worth right now?

Delusional Coin is currently trading at ₹0.006194393714999070000, with a price movement of -7.20% over the last 24 hours. This live price offers a snapshot of real-time market activity and investor sentiment.

Is DELULU going up or down today?

DELULU has shown a price movement over the last 24 hours, reflecting how the market is reacting to recent news, trading volume, and developments within the Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem ecosystem.

How popular is Delusional Coin today?

The token has recorded ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, indicating how many traders are actively buying or selling DELULU.

What makes Delusional Coin different from other crypto assets?

As part of the Meme,BONK.fun Ecosystem category and built on the -- network, DELULU offers a specific utility and role within its ecosystem, which may include payments, staking, governance, or application-specific use cases.

How much DELULU exists in the market?

There are 999864564.026565 tokens in circulation today, which helps determine the token's scarcity and overall market value.

What is Delusional Coin's all-time high and low price?

The token's highest recorded price (ATH) is ₹0.330037080358467510000, while its lowest point (ATL) is ₹0.005911680790998675000, offering important context for long-term investors evaluating price cycles.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Delusional Coin

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:01:36 (UTC+8)

