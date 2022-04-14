DePeng Price (DPNG)
The live DePeng (DPNG) price today is $ 0.00001849, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001849 per DPNG.
DePeng currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,731.57, with a circulating supply of 850.98M DPNG. During the last 24 hours, DPNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00004896, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001849.
In short-term performance, DPNG moved -- in the last hour and -7.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of DePeng is $ 15.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPNG is 850.98M, with a total supply of 999976157.159729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.49K.
--
--
-7.45%
-7.45%
During today, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ -0.0000016290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000016290
|-8.81%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of DePeng could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
DePeng is a culture driven art, music, and journalism project built natively on Solana, blending hip hop, hyper visual animation and investigative storytelling into a decentralized movement of truth and creativity.
The DePeng team is composed of visual artists, music producers, rappers, and software developers, a multidisciplinary collective pushing the boundaries of what on chain artistry can achieve.
What is the real-time price of DePeng today?
The live price of DePeng stands at ₹0.0016618278375722956000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.
What does the daily price structure look like for DPNG?
DPNG has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.
How much volatility is DePeng showing today?
The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.
What technical zone is DPNG currently trading in?
Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DPNG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.
What is the overall market ranking and size of DePeng?
With a market cap of ₹1413908.1100441967708000, DePeng is ranked #10255, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.
How much trading activity has DPNG seen recently?
The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.
How does DePeng compare to its ATH and ATL?
Its ATH is ₹0.0044003835006781824000, while the ATL is ₹0.0016618278375722956000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.
What fundamentals influence DPNG's market behavior?
Core factors include circulating supply (850975157.159729 tokens), category performance within Music,Solana Ecosystem,Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.
