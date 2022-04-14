DePeng Price Today

The live DePeng (DPNG) price today is $ 0.00001849, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001849 per DPNG.

DePeng currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,731.57, with a circulating supply of 850.98M DPNG. During the last 24 hours, DPNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00004896, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001849.

In short-term performance, DPNG moved -- in the last hour and -7.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DePeng (DPNG) Market Information

Market Cap $ 15.73K$ 15.73K $ 15.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.49K$ 18.49K $ 18.49K Circulation Supply 850.98M 850.98M 850.98M Total Supply 999,976,157.159729 999,976,157.159729 999,976,157.159729

The current Market Cap of DePeng is $ 15.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPNG is 850.98M, with a total supply of 999976157.159729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.49K.