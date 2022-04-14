ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
2025 Recap
The live DePeng price today is 0.00001849 USD.DPNG market cap is 15,731.57 USD. Track real-time DPNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live DePeng price today is 0.00001849 USD.DPNG market cap is 15,731.57 USD. Track real-time DPNG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DPNG

DPNG Price Info

What is DPNG

DPNG Whitepaper

DPNG Official Website

DPNG Tokenomics

DPNG Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

DePeng Logo

DePeng Price (DPNG)

Unlisted

1 DPNG to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
DePeng (DPNG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:40:33 (UTC+8)

DePeng Price Today

The live DePeng (DPNG) price today is $ 0.00001849, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current DPNG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001849 per DPNG.

DePeng currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 15,731.57, with a circulating supply of 850.98M DPNG. During the last 24 hours, DPNG traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00004896, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001849.

In short-term performance, DPNG moved -- in the last hour and -7.45% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

DePeng (DPNG) Market Information

$ 15.73K
$ 15.73K$ 15.73K

--
----

$ 18.49K
$ 18.49K$ 18.49K

850.98M
850.98M 850.98M

999,976,157.159729
999,976,157.159729 999,976,157.159729

The current Market Cap of DePeng is $ 15.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DPNG is 850.98M, with a total supply of 999976157.159729. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.49K.

DePeng Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00004896
$ 0.00004896$ 0.00004896

$ 0.00001849
$ 0.00001849$ 0.00001849

--

--

-7.45%

-7.45%

DePeng (DPNG) Price History USD

During today, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ -0.0000016290.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DePeng to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ -0.0000016290-8.81%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for DePeng

DePeng (DPNG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DPNG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
DePeng (DPNG) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of DePeng could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price DePeng will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DPNG price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking DePeng Price Prediction.

What is DePeng (DPNG)

DePeng is a culture driven art, music, and journalism project built natively on Solana, blending hip hop, hyper visual animation and investigative storytelling into a decentralized movement of truth and creativity.

The DePeng team is composed of visual artists, music producers, rappers, and software developers, a multidisciplinary collective pushing the boundaries of what on chain artistry can achieve.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

DePeng (DPNG) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About DePeng

What is the real-time price of DePeng today?

The live price of DePeng stands at ₹0.0016618278375722956000, moving --% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for DPNG?

DPNG has traded between ₹ and ₹, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is DePeng showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is DPNG currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests DPNG is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of DePeng?

With a market cap of ₹1413908.1100441967708000, DePeng is ranked #10255, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has DPNG seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does DePeng compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.0044003835006781824000, while the ATL is ₹0.0016618278375722956000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence DPNG's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (850975157.159729 tokens), category performance within Music,Solana Ecosystem,Airdropped Tokens by NFT Projects, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About DePeng

How much will 1 DePeng be worth in 2030?
If DePeng were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential DePeng prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:40:33 (UTC+8)

DePeng (DPNG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about DePeng

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
Zcash

Zcash

ZEC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Pippin

Pippin

PIPPIN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

CodexField

CodexField

CODEX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.3951
$6.3951$6.3951

+8,426.80%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.508
$2.508$2.508

+150.80%

ForTON

ForTON

FRT

$120.48
$120.48$120.48

+72.11%

OOOO

OOOO

OOOO

$0.03082
$0.03082$0.03082

+5.72%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Mind Predict

Mind Predict

MKIT

$6.3951
$6.3951$6.3951

+8,426.80%

SQUADBOOM

SQUADBOOM

SBM

$0.0000000000000000002000
$0.0000000000000000002000$0.0000000000000000002000

+166.66%

lighter

lighter

LIT

$2.508
$2.508$2.508

+150.80%

REWARDS ON PROJECT

REWARDS ON PROJECT

RWD

$0.0000000000000001991
$0.0000000000000001991$0.0000000000000001991

+148.87%

Agusto

Agusto

AGUSTO

$0.00001260
$0.00001260$0.00001260

+76.96%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.