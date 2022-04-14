Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Information Deputy Dawgs ($DDawgs) emerges as a vanguard in the Web3 gaming sphere, operating on the Ethereum network (ERC20) and pushing the boundaries of NFT gaming, AI integration, and enhanced security. This platform is a nexus where gaming enthusiasts, collectors, and tech-savvy individuals unite, exploring an ecosystem that blends the thrill of gaming with the innovation of blockchain technology. Our mission is to create an interactive, immersive gaming universe, bolstered by our native $DDawgs tokens and a variety of exclusive, evolving NFTs. Official Website: https://www.deputydawgs.net/ Whitepaper: https://ddawgs-deputy-dawgs.gitbook.io/white-paper/ Buy DDAWGS Now!

Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.58M $ 1.58M $ 1.58M Total Supply: $ 313.00B $ 313.00B $ 313.00B Circulating Supply: $ 313.00B $ 313.00B $ 313.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.58M $ 1.58M $ 1.58M All-Time High: $ 0.00000535 $ 0.00000535 $ 0.00000535 All-Time Low: $ 0.00000469 $ 0.00000469 $ 0.00000469 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) price

Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Deputy Dawgs (DDAWGS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DDAWGS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DDAWGS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DDAWGS's tokenomics, explore DDAWGS token's live price!

DDAWGS Price Prediction Want to know where DDAWGS might be heading? Our DDAWGS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See DDAWGS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!