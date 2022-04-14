Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Information Deq is a decentralized finance application that offers native liquid staking for Avail tokens on the Ethereum L1 chain. It allows users to mint stAVAIL tokens using Avail ERC20 tokens, which accrue staking rewards from the Avail data availability chain. stAVAIL tokens are an yield-bearing asset that can then be seamlessly used in other decentralized finance applications such as lending and options markets as a non-rebasing token. Official Website: https://deq.fi Buy STAVAIL Now!

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 562.78K $ 562.78K $ 562.78K Total Supply: $ 29.29M $ 29.29M $ 29.29M Circulating Supply: $ 29.29M $ 29.29M $ 29.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 562.78K $ 562.78K $ 562.78K All-Time High: $ 0.186304 $ 0.186304 $ 0.186304 All-Time Low: $ 0.01484553 $ 0.01484553 $ 0.01484553 Current Price: $ 0.01921601 $ 0.01921601 $ 0.01921601 Learn more about Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) price

Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Deq Staked AVAIL (STAVAIL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of STAVAIL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many STAVAIL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand STAVAIL's tokenomics, explore STAVAIL token's live price!

