DessalinesAI by Virtuals (DESSAI) Information Dessalines AI ($DESSAI) is a decentralized AI-powered project inspired by the legacy of Haitian revolutionary Jean-Jacques Dessalines. The project aims to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment in underbanked communities, especially in Haiti, by integrating blockchain technology, cryptocurrency tools, and multilingual AI assistants tailored to local needs. Dessalines AI provides access to automated financial education, crypto trading insights, and job search capabilities. It seeks to bridge the gap between emerging digital finance tools and communities historically excluded from the global financial system. Official Website: https://app.virtuals.io/virtuals/15911 Buy DESSAI Now!

Market Cap: $ 219.21K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 836.15M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 262.16K
All-Time High: $ 0.00135965
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.00026216

DessalinesAI by Virtuals (DESSAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DessalinesAI by Virtuals (DESSAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DESSAI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DESSAI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DESSAI's tokenomics, explore DESSAI token's live price!

