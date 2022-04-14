DEUS Finance (DEUS) Tokenomics

DEUS Finance (DEUS) Information

DEUS Finance is a marketplace for decentralized financial services, where the infrastructure for others to build financial instruments is provided by the DEUS DAO. Such instruments include synthetic stock trading platforms, options, and futures trading.

Official Website:
https://deus.finance/

Market Cap:
$ 1.27M
Total Supply:
$ 302.00K
Circulating Supply:
$ 160.11K
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.39M
All-Time High:
$ 1,128.68
All-Time Low:
$ 6.42
Current Price:
$ 7.91
DEUS Finance (DEUS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DEUS Finance (DEUS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DEUS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DEUS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand DEUS's tokenomics, explore DEUS token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.