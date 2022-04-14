DexGame (DXGM) Tokenomics

DexGame (DXGM) Information

The gaming ecosystem is a dynamic structure consisting of gamers, game developers, game publishers, game distributors, streaming services, software manufacturers, hardware manufacturers, dueling arenas, and esports organizations . Many components of this structure form the parts of the DEXGame ecosystem. DEXGame has set out with the mission and vision of bringing blockchain technology to the gaming ecosystem.

DEXGame’s components consist of users, services, products, and technologies and it is a platform that utilizes a sharing economy with the DXGM token. The designed sharing economy has a dynamic structure since all users interact with each other using the products and services provided.

DEXGame aims to provide a customized service with DEXGame products to every user profile in the ecosystem, which consists of investors, gamers, teams, game developers, and suppliers

https://dexgame.io/

DexGame (DXGM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for DexGame (DXGM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 76.71K
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 959.44M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 79.95K
All-Time High:
$ 0.04727275
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
DexGame (DXGM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of DexGame (DXGM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of DXGM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many DXGM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.