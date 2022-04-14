DFDV Staked SOL (DFDVSOL) Information

DeFi Development Corporation, formerly Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR), has adopted a treasury policy under which the principal holding in its treasury reserve on the balance sheet will be allocated to Solana (SOL). In adopting its new treasury policy, the Company aims to provide investors with a means to access the Solana ecosystem. The Company's treasury policy is expected to provide investors economic exposure to SOL investment.

Decentralization is no longer theoretical. The future is inherently decentralized, interoperable, and powered by cryptographic integrity rather than institutional trust, to which Solana will be central. Solana offers the necessary infrastructure for scalable decentralized applications through its high throughput, rapid transaction finality, and developer-friendly environment.