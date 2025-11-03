Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 1.003 $ 1.003 $ 1.003 24H Low $ 1.006 $ 1.006 $ 1.006 24H High 24H Low $ 1.003$ 1.003 $ 1.003 24H High $ 1.006$ 1.006 $ 1.006 All Time High $ 1.007$ 1.007 $ 1.007 Lowest Price $ 0.999002$ 0.999002 $ 0.999002 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.02% Price Change (7D) -0.02%

Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) real-time price is $1.004. Over the past 24 hours, DUSD traded between a low of $ 1.003 and a high of $ 1.006, showing active market volatility. DUSD's all-time high price is $ 1.007, while its all-time low price is $ 0.999002.

In terms of short-term performance, DUSD has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -0.02% over 24 hours, and -0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Dialectic USD Vault (DUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 49.49M$ 49.49M $ 49.49M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 49.49M$ 49.49M $ 49.49M Circulation Supply 49.30M 49.30M 49.30M Total Supply 49,304,427.79891445 49,304,427.79891445 49,304,427.79891445

The current Market Cap of Dialectic USD Vault is $ 49.49M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DUSD is 49.30M, with a total supply of 49304427.79891445. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 49.49M.