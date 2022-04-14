Diamond (DMD) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Diamond (DMD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Founded in 2013, DMD Diamond is constantly evolving and upgrading to new market conditions. Its 2021 upgrade — DMD v4 — features true decentralization, on-chain governance, fast transaction times, low fees, low carbon footprint, security, interoperability, and smart contracts deployment. DMD v4 utilizes the world's first blockchain with a cooperative HBBFT consensus supplemented by a dPOS-based validator election. On top of that, DMD v4 is the first blockchain to implement a sustainable and endless reward mechanic with a low max finite supply of just 4.38 million coins. Official Website: http://bit.diamonds/ Whitepaper: https://github.com/DMDcoin/whitepaper/wiki/A.-Home

Diamond (DMD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Diamond (DMD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 8.30M $ 8.30M $ 8.30M Total Supply: $ 4.38M $ 4.38M $ 4.38M Circulating Supply: $ 3.87M $ 3.87M $ 3.87M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 9.39M $ 9.39M $ 9.39M All-Time High: $ 33.58 $ 33.58 $ 33.58 All-Time Low: $ 0.055845 $ 0.055845 $ 0.055845 Current Price: $ 2.14 $ 2.14 $ 2.14 Learn more about Diamond (DMD) price

Diamond (DMD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Diamond (DMD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DMD tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DMD tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DMD's tokenomics, explore DMD token's live price!

DMD Price Prediction Want to know where DMD might be heading? Our DMD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

