Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) Information
Dickbutt Coin is inspired by the legendary and timeless Dickbutt meme, which has been a cultural icon for over 20 years. The project aims to bring this globally recognized and universally loved meme into the crypto space, bridging humor and nostalgia with a vibrant, engaged community.
Key Features: Fair Launch: $DICKBUTT was fairly launched by Clanker, an autonomous bot on Farcaster, ensuring transparency and equal opportunity for all participants.
Decentralized Liquidity: The token started with one-sided liquidity on Uniswap V3, with the LP NFT locked until the year 2100 for long-term security.
Community-Driven: Since its launch, the project has grown exponentially, driven by a passionate community that resonates with the humor and cultural significance of the Dickbutt meme.
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dickbutt (DICKBUTT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dickbutt (DICKBUTT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DICKBUTT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DICKBUTT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
DICKBUTT Price Prediction
Disclaimer
