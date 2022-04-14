Diem (DIEM) Tokenomics
DIEM transforms AI compute from a service you rent into an onchain asset you own: tokenized intelligence. Each Diem token represents $1 per day of Venice API capacity that never expires and never changes value. DIEM are ERC20 tokens on Base and can be transferred, traded, and staked. DIEM can only be minted by locking staked VVV (sVVV), making DIEM and VVV a foundational assets for onchain AI. Tokenizing intelligence with DIEM creates new possibilities:
Developers/agents: 1 DIEM = $1/day Venice API access, forever VVV holders: Monetize unused compute as DIEM → earn yield → buy back later to unlock VVV Apps: Fixed AI costs, guaranteed capacity, no variable API bills Onchain economy: Agents own their intelligence, DeFi collateralizes compute
Minting DIEM with VVV creates a brand-new onchain building block for AI – programmable, composable compute
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DIEM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DIEM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
