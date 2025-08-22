What is Diem (DIEM)

DIEM transforms AI compute from a service you rent into an onchain asset you own: tokenized intelligence. Each Diem token represents $1 per day of Venice API capacity that never expires and never changes value. DIEM are ERC20 tokens on Base and can be transferred, traded, and staked. DIEM can only be minted by locking staked VVV (sVVV), making DIEM and VVV a foundational assets for onchain AI. Tokenizing intelligence with DIEM creates new possibilities: Developers/agents: 1 DIEM = $1/day Venice API access, forever VVV holders: Monetize unused compute as DIEM → earn yield → buy back later to unlock VVV Apps: Fixed AI costs, guaranteed capacity, no variable API bills Onchain economy: Agents own their intelligence, DeFi collateralizes compute Minting DIEM with VVV creates a brand-new onchain building block for AI – programmable, composable compute

What is the market cap of Diem? The market cap for DIEM is $ 6.82M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DIEM? The circulating supply of DIEM is 33.86K USD .

