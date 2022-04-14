DINO (DINO) Information

Dino Coins — a term used to describe Layer 1 projects from previous market cycles — have seen a surge in attention. Positioned at the intersection of nostalgia and innovation, $DINO aims to build on this momentum while delivering a unique and community-centred experience.

The Dino Corp. has selected Hedera as the foundation for this initiative, recognizing its unparalleled efficiency and unmatched scalability. The Hedera network's speed, low fees, and commitment to environmental responsibility make it an ideal platform for projects that require reliability at scale.