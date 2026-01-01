Dividends Price Today

The live Dividends (DIVIDENDS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIVIDENDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DIVIDENDS.

Dividends currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,401.55, with a circulating supply of 999.36M DIVIDENDS. During the last 24 hours, DIVIDENDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DIVIDENDS moved +0.96% in the last hour and -5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 14.40K$ 14.40K $ 14.40K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 14.40K$ 14.40K $ 14.40K Circulation Supply 999.36M 999.36M 999.36M Total Supply 999,357,386.8134116 999,357,386.8134116 999,357,386.8134116

