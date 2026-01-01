ExchangeDEX+
The live Dividends price today is 0 USD.DIVIDENDS market cap is 14,401.55 USD. Track real-time DIVIDENDS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About DIVIDENDS

DIVIDENDS Price Info

What is DIVIDENDS

DIVIDENDS Official Website

DIVIDENDS Tokenomics

DIVIDENDS Price Forecast

Dividends Logo

Dividends Price (DIVIDENDS)

Unlisted

1 DIVIDENDS to USD Live Price:

--
----
-1.50%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator.
USD
Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:19:23 (UTC+8)

Dividends Price Today

The live Dividends (DIVIDENDS) price today is $ 0, with a 1.57% change over the past 24 hours. The current DIVIDENDS to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per DIVIDENDS.

Dividends currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 14,401.55, with a circulating supply of 999.36M DIVIDENDS. During the last 24 hours, DIVIDENDS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, DIVIDENDS moved +0.96% in the last hour and -5.79% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Market Information

$ 14.40K
$ 14.40K$ 14.40K

--
----

$ 14.40K
$ 14.40K$ 14.40K

999.36M
999.36M 999.36M

999,357,386.8134116
999,357,386.8134116 999,357,386.8134116

The current Market Cap of Dividends is $ 14.40K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DIVIDENDS is 999.36M, with a total supply of 999357386.8134116. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 14.40K.

Dividends Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

+0.96%

-1.57%

-5.79%

-5.79%

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Dividends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Dividends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Dividends to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Dividends to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.57%
30 Days$ 0-42.94%
60 Days$ 0-63.10%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Dividends

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DIVIDENDS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Dividends could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Dividends will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for DIVIDENDS price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Dividends Price Prediction.

What is Dividends (DIVIDENDS)

Deployed using https://j7tracker.com

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Resource

Official Website

About Dividends

What is the current market price of DIVIDENDS?

It's currently valued at ₹0.001301566214750175000, reflecting a price movement of -1.57% over the last 24 hours. Price updates reflect live aggregated market data.

How much liquidity does Dividends have across exchanges?

With a liquidity score of --/100, DIVIDENDS shows stable market depth across high-volume trading venues.

What is the daily volume for DIVIDENDS?

Over the last 24 hours, traders exchanged ₹-- worth of DIVIDENDS. High trading volume contributes to tighter spreads and smoother transactions.

What is today's price range for Dividends?

It has traded between ₹0.001253694591306900000 and ₹0.001322340692848200000, capturing the day's volatility window.

What determines accessibility and popularity of DIVIDENDS on global markets?

Factors include exchange listings, trading pair availability, liquidity depth, and how well-integrated DIVIDENDS is within the -- ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Dividends

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:19:23 (UTC+8)

Dividends (DIVIDENDS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about Dividends

