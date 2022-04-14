DiviSwap (DSWAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DiviSwap (DSWAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DiviSwap (DSWAP) Information DiviSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Chiliz Chain, focused on supporting Fan Tokens and assets within the sports and entertainment ecosystem. It enables users to trade tokens in a permissionless and decentralized way, providing liquidity pools, yield opportunities, and community-driven incentives. DiviSwap aims to enhance the utility of Fan Tokens by integrating gamified experiences, seasonal competitions, and exclusive platform features. Designed for the Chiliz community, DiviSwap supports the long-term growth of the ecosystem by offering tools tailored to clubs, fans, and tokenized engagement. Official Website: https://diviswap.io/ Buy DSWAP Now!

DiviSwap (DSWAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DiviSwap (DSWAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 21.51K $ 21.51K $ 21.51K Total Supply: $ 612.06K $ 612.06K $ 612.06K Circulating Supply: $ 128.06K $ 128.06K $ 128.06K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 102.79K $ 102.79K $ 102.79K All-Time High: $ 0.172308 $ 0.172308 $ 0.172308 All-Time Low: $ 0.159373 $ 0.159373 $ 0.159373 Current Price: $ 0.167935 $ 0.167935 $ 0.167935 Learn more about DiviSwap (DSWAP) price

DiviSwap (DSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DiviSwap (DSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DSWAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DSWAP's tokenomics, explore DSWAP token's live price!

