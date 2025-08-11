DiviSwap Price (DSWAP)
DiviSwap (DSWAP) is currently trading at 0.167935 USD with a market cap of $ 21.51K USD. DSWAP to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DSWAP to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DSWAP price information.
During today, the price change of DiviSwap to USD was $ -0.0032771939208338.
In the past 30 days, the price change of DiviSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of DiviSwap to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of DiviSwap to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0032771939208338
|-1.91%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of DiviSwap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-1.91%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DiviSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) built on the Chiliz Chain, focused on supporting Fan Tokens and assets within the sports and entertainment ecosystem. It enables users to trade tokens in a permissionless and decentralized way, providing liquidity pools, yield opportunities, and community-driven incentives. DiviSwap aims to enhance the utility of Fan Tokens by integrating gamified experiences, seasonal competitions, and exclusive platform features. Designed for the Chiliz community, DiviSwap supports the long-term growth of the ecosystem by offering tools tailored to clubs, fans, and tokenized engagement.
