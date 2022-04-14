Dmarketplace ($DMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Dmarketplace ($DMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Dmarketplace ($DMP) Information dMarketplace is a cutting-edge decentralized e-commerce platform that seamlessly integrates Web3 technologies, blockchain infrastructure, and artificial intelligence (AI) to revolutionize everyday transactions. By facilitating the exchange of on-chain digital assets for real-world products, dMarketplace promotes the widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies for daily use. Our mission is to construct a robust e-commerce ecosystem that enhances the utility of cryptocurrency ownership, incentivizes the exchange of goods through digital currencies, and bridges the existing gap between the decentralized Web3 environment and traditional commerce. This whitepaper delves into the technical architecture of dMarketplace, elucidating how its decentralized framework, augmented by sophisticated AI and blockchain mechanisms, empowers users to engage in secure, transparent, and efficient crypto-commerce. Official Website: https://dmarketplace.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1p75o1Z44-GC0jLNX6aMliXprPErZG5nOXSJNsf5-h0Y/edit?tab=t.0 Buy $DMP Now!

Dmarketplace ($DMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dmarketplace ($DMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 151.14K $ 151.14K $ 151.14K Total Supply: $ 100.00B $ 100.00B $ 100.00B Circulating Supply: $ 92.00B $ 92.00B $ 92.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 164.28K $ 164.28K $ 164.28K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Dmarketplace ($DMP) price

Dmarketplace ($DMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Dmarketplace ($DMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of $DMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many $DMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand $DMP's tokenomics, explore $DMP token's live price!

