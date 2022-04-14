Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON) Tokenomics
Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON) Information
The owners of an 11-year-old Yorkie want their dog back after he was stolen from a Tesla nearly two weeks ago from a parking lot in the City of Industry.
Lemon has long golden hair on his head, short hair on his body and is nearly toothless because of his age. The pup's owners are offering $2,000 for his safe return.
The dog was nabbed from the back of the Tesla as it was in 'dog mode,' on April 19 at the Plaza at Puente Hills. Tesla footage partially caught the suspect, described as a man wearing a gray sweater, a beanie and gloves, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.
Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Stolen From Tesla (LEMON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LEMON tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LEMON tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.