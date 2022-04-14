Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomics
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Information
Introducing $NINJA, the first meme coin on Injective Protocol that brings a touch of humor and playfulness to the world of decentralized finance. Unveiling a unique twist, $NINJA stands out from the crowd with its mascot—a dog armed with nunchucks, capturing the essence of lightheartedness and unpredictability.
In the realm of cryptocurrency, where projects often come with complex structures and serious ambitions, $NINJA breaks the mold. With a total supply of 1,000,000,000 NINJA tokens, this meme coin embraces simplicity and a carefree attitude. However, it's not just the tokenomics that set $NINJA apart; it's the absence of several traditional features that makes it truly distinctive.
Zero taxes, zero team allocation, zero presale, and zero BS—$NINJA takes a bold stance against the norm. Unlike other projects that may burden users with various fees and allocations, $NINJA is designed to be a straightforward and transparent token. The decision to exclude team allocations and presales ensures that the distribution of NINJA tokens is fair and decentralized from the start.
What sets $NINJA apart even further is its lack of a formal team and a planned roadmap. While conventional crypto projects often emphasize the importance of a dedicated team and a clear roadmap to achieve success, $NINJA embraces a more spontaneous and carefree approach. The absence of a roadmap doesn't mean that $NINJA lacks direction; rather, it signifies a commitment to adaptability and unpredictability—traits embodied by the dog wielding nunchucks.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dog Wif Nunchucks (NINJA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NINJA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NINJA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand NINJA's tokenomics, explore NINJA token's live price!
NINJA Price Prediction
Want to know where NINJA might be heading? Our NINJA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.