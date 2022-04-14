dog with egg on head (EGG) Tokenomics
A dog with an egg on his head, viral on TikTok, has captured the hearts of millions. The video, showcasing the adorable pup balancing an egg atop his head, quickly became a sensation, garnering thousands of views and quickly turning into a trend. The dog, with its irresistible charm and the perfect mix of cuteness and humor, has sparked a growing online community of fans. Viewers from all over the world share their own renditions of pets with eggs on their heads, creating a massive ripple effect across social media platforms.
The dog’s fame has led to a surge of creative content, from compilations of different dogs attempting the egg trick to memes and fan art dedicated to the viral star. It has become a symbol of lighthearted fun and joy, with the hashtag #EggHeadChallenge trending as more and more pet owners join in on the craze. The community continues to expand, making the dog with the egg an unforgettable TikTok phenomenon.
dog with egg on head (EGG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
dog with egg on head (EGG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of dog with egg on head (EGG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of EGG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many EGG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.