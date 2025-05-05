Doge Jones Industrial Average Price (DJI)
The live price of Doge Jones Industrial Average (DJI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 476.52K USD. DJI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Doge Jones Industrial Average Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Doge Jones Industrial Average price change within the day is -0.48%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.98M USD
During today, the price change of Doge Jones Industrial Average to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Doge Jones Industrial Average to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Doge Jones Industrial Average to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Doge Jones Industrial Average to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.48%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+6.01%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.62%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Doge Jones Industrial Average: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.79%
-0.48%
+7.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Doge Jones Industrial Average was created as a satirical take on traditional finance, drawing inspiration from the well-known Dow Jones Industrial Average. It serves as a humorous reflection on the seriousness of traditional financial systems, bringing the irreverence and unpredictability of meme culture into the world of finance. Unlike conventional assets, its utility revolves around its community by creating a culture poking fun at the idea of “market indices” by parodying them with internet culture.
