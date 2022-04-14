Dogecast (DOGECAST) Tokenomics
Dogecast (DOGECAST) Information
Inspired by the viral tweet that captured the essence of meme culture, $DOGECAST is here to amplify the spirit of DOGE on the blockchain. Born from a hilarious moment on Twitter, $DOGECAST is all about sharing laughs, spreading good vibes, and connecting the community with a token that doesn’t take itself too seriously. With DOGE’s iconic legacy and a fresh twist, $DOGECAST is ready to transmit fun across the crypto world—one meme at a time! 🐕🚀
Dogecast (DOGECAST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Dogecast (DOGECAST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Dogecast (DOGECAST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Dogecast (DOGECAST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of DOGECAST tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many DOGECAST tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand DOGECAST's tokenomics, explore DOGECAST token's live price!
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.